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Katy Perry shares strong message as Justin Trudeau makes big move amid assault claims

Katy Perry drops befitting message as Ruby Rose’s sexual assault claims take shocking turn with police probe

Katy Perry shares strong message as Justin Trudeau makes big move amid assault claims
Katy Perry shares strong message as Justin Trudeau makes big move amid assault claims

Katy Perry has seemingly sent a befitting response to trolls after beau Justin Trudeau’s reaction over sexual assault claims her came to light.

Just days after the Australian police reportedly launched a probe into Ruby Rose’s sexual assault claims against Katy, the Dark Horse singer shared a powerful message about “endless stream of fentanyl-like digital slop.”

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, April 18, the Harleys in Hawaii songstress reshared a deeply meaningful quote which read, “We are at a point in history -not nearing it, but here where everyone is going to have to decide if they are content to numb themselves with an endless stream of fentanyl-like digital slop or if they are going to fight for their humanity and touch grass and challenge themselves and create and contribute and love.”

Katy Perry shares strong message as Justin Trudeau makes big move amid assault claims

This message from Katy came just a day after inside sources exclusively told Rob Shuter that her boyfriend Justin has refused to believe any of the claims against the 41-year-old pop icon.

“He doesn’t believe the accusations — not for a second, he thinks it’s unfair and deeply damaging,” the source revealed.

The insider also claimed that “He’s not questioning her” adding that Justin is “defending her privately — completely.”

Reflecting on the former Canadian Prime Minister’s thoughtful move, the tipster added, “You won’t see him doing interviews about this.”

“He believes staying quiet is the smartest move right now,” they added.

Although the allegations against Katy are serious but Justin’s "instinct is to protect her, not escalate things publicly."

Katy Perry found herself in hot water after Ruby Rose alleged her of assaulting the Australian actress at a nightclub in Melbourne back in 2010.

However, Katy - who has been in a relationship with Justin Trudeau since last year has denied the claims made by Ruby.

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