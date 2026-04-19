Nicole Kidman opens up about a distressing experience in Venice  

Nicole Kidman has recalled one devastating night that changed her life 260 degrees!
The Babygirl alum recently appeared for an in-depth interview with Hoda Kotb at HISTORYTalks in Philadelphia, where she revealed how that one night has impacted her life.
Nicole recounted the devastating moment when she learned of her mother's death, just moments before she was set to take the stage at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.
The Eyes Wide Shut actress shared that she was nominated for the Best Actress award for her incredible role in Babygirl, when she was informed about her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman’s death in September 2024.
"I was about to go onstage, and I found out my mother had died, and I went right back to the room in Venice, got into bed and was completely devastated and thought, I do not know how I‘m gonna move forward or function now," Nicole added.
She went on sharing that, "I remember getting into a boat in the canal, literally at night, trying to find my way to the airport, and then turning around, going, I can’t even do this."
This painful revelation by Nicole Kidman came during the tough phase of her life, as she parted ways with her former husband, Keith Urban, after two decades of their marriage.
The Oscar-nominated actress and the country singer announced their separation last year.