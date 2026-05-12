Craig Morton, first QB to start Super Bowl for two teams, dies at 83

The football world is mourning the loss of Craig Morton, the pioneering quarterback who became the first player to start a Super Bowl for two different franchises.
Morton passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the age of 83 in Mill Valley, California, surrounded by his family.
Morton’s historic 18-year career began with the Dallas Cowboys, where he led the team to Super Bowl V.
He later revitalized the Denver Broncos, guiding them to their first-ever playoff appearance and a berth in Super Bowl XII.
The Broncos, who inducted him into their Ring of Fame, stated, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ring of Fame quarterback Craig Morton,” while the Cowboys added “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.”
Reflecting on his storied 1977 season in Denver, Morton once remarked, “It was a magical season. We weren’t expected to do anything but we couldn’t lose and the fans were amazing.”
Despite battling recent health issues, he remained optimistic, saying last year, “I am getting back to where I actually really can walk again, it’s coming along now finally.”
He remains a towering figure in NFL history ranking third in Broncos passing yards.