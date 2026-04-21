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Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg call it quit after 12-year engagement

Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg began dating in late 2012

Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg call it quit after 12-year engagement
Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg call it quit after 12-year engagement

Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg have split after a 12-year engagement, quietly ending their long-term relationship.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Home Invasion star’s representative shared that the couple "ended their relationship around the first of the year."

"She asks for privacy at this time in protection of her young daughters," the representative continued.

Duff and Rosenberg got engaged on April Fools' Day 2014, after they had been together for a year and a half.

They are parents to two daughters, Ryan Ava Erhard, 10, and Lulu Gray, 7.

Before Lulu's birth, Duff opened up about their decision to pause the wedding planning as they awaited the birth of their second child.

“We talk about it and think, ‘Maybe now we're ready to do it' and then life happens and toddler happens,” Duff said in 2018.

“We feel married already and it hasn't become something that both of us are gung-ho about,” she said.

The Material Girls starlet mentioned, “Maybe after the craziness of a new baby dies down we'll be ready to talk about it again.”

To note, Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg began dating in late 2012.

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