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D4vd held in solitary confinement after pleading not guilty to Celeste Rivas murder

D4vd's attorneys have pleaded not guilty on all charges linked to the death of Celeste Rivas

D4vd held in solitary confinement after pleading not guilty to Celeste Rivas murder
D4vd held in solitary confinement after pleading not guilty to Celeste Rivas murder 

D4vd has been forced to be alone after pleading not guilty to all charges linked to the death of Celeste Rivas.

The Romantic Homicide singer was transferred to the LA County Men's Central Jail just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

As reported by TMZ, the 21-year-old, who has been charged with the murder of Celeste Rivas, whose decomposed body was found in the trunk of his Tesla in early September, has been placed in segregation.

D4vd was held without bail at the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail after authorities arrested him last Thursday on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste.

All of D4vd's charges

The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was officially charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness to an investigation on Monday, along with sexual acts with a person under 14 years old and the mutilation of a human body.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman suggested D4vd murdered Celeste and then cut her up with a "sharp instrument" after she threatened to publicise their sexual relationship, which would have put his music career at risk.

He then allegedly threw her remains in two bags, which were discovered from the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name months after sitting there.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday, and he did not speak during his first court appearance since his arrest.

D4vd in court
D4vd in court

The investigation for the murder of Celeste was mainly kept under wraps, with a court order blocking the Los Angeles County medical examiner from releasing autopsy findings.

Moreover, D4vd was revealed to be the "target" of the murder probe after his family challenged their subpoenas in Texas.

Celeste Rivas was last reported missing by her family in April; however, it was not the first time she had run away from their Lake Elsinore home.

Since the discovery of her body, the singer has been at the centre of the investigation amid romance speculation between D4vd, 21, and the minor, who was 13 when she went missing.

Notably, Celeste's family was expected to speak out publicly after D4vd was charged; however, they later refused to appear in front of cameras.

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