Trump weighs Iran peace deal or renewed military action: Report

The US President Trump is reportedly “50/50” on striking a deal with Iran and restarting military strikes, increasing the threat of renewed and intense conflict.
A reporter of Axios, Barak Ravid, spoke to Trump by phone, with the US president saying there was an even chance of securing a “good” agreement or deciding to “blow them to kingdom come.”
The report further claimed that Trump is set to hold a meeting later today with senior aides, including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as Vice President JD Vance, to discuss the situation.
Trump stated, “I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good.”
“Some people would much rather have a deal and others would rather resume the war,” he added.
The report comes an hour after the Pakistani army claimed that talks between Pakistani and Iranian officials resulted in “encouraging progress towards a final understanding” between the United States and Iran.