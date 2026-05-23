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Pakistan claims diplomatic gains in high-stakes US-Iran talks

Trump also said that Washington and Tehran are 'getting a lot closer' to finalising an agreement

Pakistan claims diplomatic gains in high-stakes US-Iran talks
Pakistan claims diplomatic gains in high-stakes US-Iran talks

Pakistan’s powerful army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has recently concluded “highly productive talks” with the Iranian officials in Tehran, aiming to end the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

As per the Pakistani army, the talks resulted in “encouraging progress towards a final understanding” between the United States and Iran.

Moreover, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said “some progress” had been made via Pakistan’s key mediatory efforts, adding that “there is ⁠a chance that, whether it’s ⁠later today, ⁠tomorrow, in a couple days, we may have something to ‌say”.

On the other hand, the US President Donald Trump told CBS News that Washington and Tehran are “getting a lot closer” to finalising an agreement.

Pakistan claims diplomatic gains in high-stakes US-Iran talks

“Every day it gets better and better,” he added.

The president stated the potential agreement would see Iran’s enriched uranium “satisfactorily handled”; however, further details remain under wraps.

Adding to the conversation, Trump said, “I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want.” 

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