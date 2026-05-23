Erin Moriarty opens up about mental health struggles, admits sleeping 19 hours 

Erin Moriarty has disclosed painful mental health struggles with a shocking admission.
The Boys starlet made headlines after she revealed that she had been suffering from a mental crisis, which eventually affected her career as well.
On Saturday, May 23, a personal essay published by Time, Moriarty explained that she had been diagnosed with a severe psychiatric and emotional disease called Graves ' disease.
"I found out the heartbreaking way that a medically confused woman is rarely considered credible, and it became incapacitating. I began sleeping through every alarm. On weekends, I would sleep 19 hours (or more) straight," the 31-year-old American actress noted.
In her rare interview, the Blood Father actress also admitted that her most alarming change was the effect the illness had on her cognition and memory while she was actively filming.
"I was going through the physical hell of chronic illness on a public stage, doing it in private is emotionally damaging enough, but to have my physical symptoms be speculated about, trivialised, and dismissed was devastating," Moriarty added.
For those unaware, Erin Moriarty has played Annie January in The Boys since the show initially premiered in 2019.
The satirical superhero television series concluded its run in 2026.