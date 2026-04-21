'How to Train Your Dragon 2' crew member suffers horrific injury at workshop

A crew member working on the live-action sequel How to Train Your Dragon 2 has suffered a severe injury, leading to multiple severed fingers.
As reported by Variety, the accident occurred off-set in the UK earlier this month, and the special effects technician lost multiple fingers on one hand during an incident involving a saw in a workshop at Sky Studios Elstree, where the film is currently in production.
Despite extensive surgery, the severed fingers were not able to be reattached.
After the news of the accident was reported, fans flooded social media, expressing their hope that the production company takes some responsibility for the incident and that the crew member recovers soon.
"I hope he gets the best medical attention and compensation and not get pushed aside," one user on X penned.
A second X post read, "That's really heartbreaking to hear. Wishing the crew member strength and a full recovery as they go through something this serious."
"Wow. This is sad. These are the dangers special effects technicians go through during production. I hope he gets well and better soon," a third fan wrote.
"Hopefully the production takes care of them the right way because too many studios don't," said another fan while wishing for a fast recovery for the technician.
Helmed by Dean Deblois, How to Train Your Dragon 2 began filming in February in Sky Studios Elstree, a notable difference from the first live-action, which was filmed at Belfast's Titanic Studios.
The film is once again led by Mason Thames, with Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Nick Frost and Gerard Butler also reprising their roles from the first film.
Moreover, Cate Blanchett is portraying Valka, who she voiced in the animated features. Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Phil Dunster are among the new casting additions.
Produced by Universal-based Marc Platt Productions, How to Train Your Dragon 2 live-action is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 11, 2027.