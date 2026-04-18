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iPhone 18 series: New colour, camera leaks surface ahead of launch

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are likely to be launched, featuring the latest variable-aperture rear camera system

iPhone 18 series: New colour, camera leaks surface ahead of launch
iPhone 18 series: New colour, camera leaks surface ahead of launch

Apple is just a few months away to release the flagship iPhone 18 series, but leaks are already offering an early glimpse.

This week, several leaks have emerged regarding the camera and colours for the forthcoming series.

Apple iphone 18 Pro Max colours

A report from Korean outlet ETNews suggested that the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are likely to be launched, featuring the latest variable-aperture rear camera system.

With variable aperture, the camera will enable the lens to open and close gradually based on the situation, allowing more light in darkness and keeping excess light out in bright settings, offering improved flexibility to iPhones in photography.

As per Macworld, the headline color this year will be "Dark Cherry," a dark red that will supersede the cosmic orange colour from the iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 18 series: New colour, camera leaks surface ahead of launch

Moreover, the outlet suggested that Apple may choose light blue, dark gray, and silver for the iPhone 18 Pro.

A previous leak also suggested the company would ditch black for the iPhone 18 Pro.

Apple has yet to officially confirm the leaks and launch date of iPhone 18 series.

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