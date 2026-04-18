Anthropic unveils Claude Design for quick and engaging visuals

Anthropic has officially rolled out Claude Design, a new AI-powered tool for creating visuals within a short time such as slide decks, prototypes, web interfaces, and social media assets.
The launch marks the company’s expansion into design-entered workplace features, though it is not a traditional AI image generator like Midjourney or Google’s Nano Banana.
Anthropic releases Claude Design
The recently introduced Claude Design is particularly built to assist users transform their ideas into structured visual outputs by simply describing whatever they need.
For instance, a user can request a “serene mobile meditation app” with calming typography and nature-inspired colors, and Claude will generate an initial design. Users can then refine results by adjusting layout, spacing, colors, or typography, and even request features like dark mode toggles.
The feature entails some partnership features like iterative editing and comments, where the chatbot can itself apply changes.
It can scan a company’s codebase and design files to comprehend existing brand guidelines, ensuring outputs remain consistent with a team’s visual identity.
Several design systems can also be maintained for several projects.
Claude Design allows exports in formats like PDFs, PPTX files, URLs, or direct transfers to Canva, where further editing and partnership can take place.
Anthropic underscores that the tool is particularly designed to complement existing platforms instead of replacing them.
Powered by the new Claude Opus 4.7 model with enhanced visual understanding, Claude Design is currently in research preview for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise users.
The launch is a part of Anthropic’s significant efforts for a broader push into enterprise AI tools for productivity and workflow automation.