Princess Anne inaugurates Queen Elizabeth II Garden to mark her centenary: Watch

Princess Anne is celebrating her late mother's milestone birthday with a heartfelt move.
On Tuesday, April 21, the British Royal Family is celebrating what would have been the late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday with a series of delightful engagements.
Among several engagements, one marked the Princess Royal's special visit to The Regent Plaza to open Queen Elizabeth II Garden in honour of her late mother's centenary.
Taking to Instagram, Buckingham Palace dropped a heartwarming video, showing glimpses from the 75-year-old Princess's visit.
"The Princess Royal has officially opened The Queen Elizabeth II Garden in The Regent's Park, London," stated the Royals.
They continued, "The space commemorates the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II - and today would have been Her late Majesty's 100th birthday."
"During the visit, The Princess met gardeners and designers involved with the project, before unveiling a plaque to mark the garden's official opening," the caption added.
For the special occasion, King Charles' sister wore an elegant red coat dress, paired with black leggings, gloves, and handbag.
The video showed the Princess Royal touring the garden and meeting with the authorities.
The late Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle.