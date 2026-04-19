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WhatsApp introduces Liquid Glass Design to more iOS users

Liquid Glass, released with iOS 26, brings a translucent, layered design with a glass-like effect that reflects background content

WhatsApp introduces Liquid Glass Design to more iOS users
WhatsApp introduces Liquid Glass Design to more iOS users

WhatsApp is expanding its new Liquid Glass interface to a number of users after the launch of iOS version 26.14.76 on the App Store.

Previously limited to select users, the significant update is currently being introduced to a broader audience across both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business.

Liquid Glass, released with iOS 26, brings a translucent, layered design with a glass-like effect that reflects background content.

The feature works seamlessly in both light and dark modes, aligning with the Cupertino-based tech giant’s evolving visual style.

One of the most standout changes is the redesigned tab bar, which seems to float above the interface rather than remaining fixed.

Its semi-transparent look allows background elements to show through, while the selected tab dynamically adapts to surrounding content.

Moreover, the update improves button and context menus. These elements now consist of a frosted glass appearance with smoother animations, providing a more fluid user experience.

Moreover, the Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched a redesigned keyboard with softer edges and transparency for a more seamless look.

While multiple features reflect the latest design, others are currently under development. WhatsApp is likely to expand Liquid Glass further, including updates to the voice note player, as the launch continues to reach a wider audience in the near future.

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