Dave Mason passes away at 79: Cause of death, career highlights, and net worth 

Dave Mason has tragically passed away at the age of 79!
The rock legend, who rose to fame due to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a co-founder of Traffic, breathed his last on Sunday, April 19.
On Tuesday, April 21, Mason's devastated family members issued a somber statement revealing the shocking cause of death of the iconic singer.
"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason," the English singer-songwriter and guitarist's publicist shared.
Dave Mason's cause of death:
Citing the musician's serious health issues, his family revealed he was on a long road to recovery as he had cancelled all of his tour dates after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of chronic illness.
"Dave Mason lived a remarkable life devoted to the music and the people he loved," the grieving family lamented in the message.
Dave Mason's career highlights:
Dave Mason, who was born in post-war England in 1946, also contributed to writing credits and was a lead singer of soulful renditions, including Hole in My Shoe and Feelin' Alright?.
He announced his separation from Traffic in 1974 and later reunited with the popular rock band during the 1993-94 tour.
Net worth of Dave Mason:
The founding member of Traffic had an estimated net worth of approximately $10 million.
For those unaware, the Dreams crooner was survived by his wife, Winifred Wilson, daughter Danielle, nephew John (Trish) Leonard, niece Michelle Leonard, and brothers-in-law Sloan (Claudia) Wilson and Walton (Barbara Sims).
His family has not announced the details of his mass funeral.