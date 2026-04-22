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Justin Bieber appears unfazed in latest post after Coachella controversy

Justin Bieber posts something special from backstage amid Coachella controversy

Justin Bieber appears unfazed in latest post after Coachella controversy
Justin Bieber appears unfazed in latest post after Coachella controversy

It looks like Justin Bieber seems unbothered by the controversy surrounding his Coachella 2026 performance after his latest post.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, and shared a glimpse of some of the special moments that made his set unbelievable, including a snap with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The Daisies hitmaker, without any caption, dropped photos that began with a snap of himself and his 29-year-old wife, sharing a sweet moment backstage during the two-weekend festival.

Justin Bieber posts something special from backstage amid Coachella controversy


The image showed the couple hugging outdoors at nighttime.

The second photo revealed a more playful side of the Baby crooner as he also included images of SZA joining him as a surprise guest to perform Snooze song on Saturday, April 18, for weekend two of his set at the Main Stage.

Moreover, his performance was also joined by Billie Eilish as another surprise guest.

Bieber included a photo of the 24-year-old self-proclaimed super fan dropping to her knees with excitement from the stage.

His post comes weeks after Justin Bieber's simple set faced a divisive reaction from fans and critics after he performed at the stage, sitting with a laptop.

For the unversed, the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 11, 2026, and returned for weekend two on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

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