Rihanna, A$AP Rocky rent out special venue for RZA’s fourth birthday celebration

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled out all the stops for their son RZA’s fourth birthday.
The Diamonds singer and the Praise the Lord raper booked Sloomoo Institute, an interactive slime venue in New York City, on Wednesday evening, May 13, to mark their son’s fourth birthday with loved ones.
The event offered hands-on slime activities, playful installations and the venue’s signature “Sloomoo Falls,” where partygoers could enjoy a slime shower.
Rihanna, 38, joined the kids under the slime waterfall as guests cheered her on.
A fan-shared photo showed her beside a child wrapped in plastic before getting slimed.
The snippets from the event were also shared on the same account showing the crowd singing happy birthday to RZA.
It also included the glimpse of an elaborate birthday cake complete with the large number “4” and a bucket of slime made of fondant.
An inside source said the party also featured “over-the-top balloon decorations,” per Page Six.
The source added that the family had the “most epic” time at the event.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made the entry at the party in coordinated neutral-toned outfits with their three kids, including Riot, 2, and Rocki, 8 months.
Notably, the pair took over the Color Factory in NYC for RZA’s second birthday in 2024, treating guests to a multi-sensory art experience centered on color-inspired spaces.