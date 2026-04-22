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Inside Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's 'secret' meetings before Coachella 2026

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have initially sparked romance buzz at the second of 2026 Coachella

Inside Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenners secret meetings before Coachella 2026
Inside Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's 'secret' meetings before Coachella 2026 

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's romance is no longer a secret! 

The new couple of Tinseltown, which initially sparked a buzz at the 2026 Coachella weekend one, has quietly begun "hanging out."

On Tuesday, April 21, People reported that an insider had recently revealed that Jacob and Kendall had begun dating way before their Coachella sighting.

"They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple of months," the tipster revealed, leaving the internet in a frenzy.

Notably, the source further noted that the two have been spending quality time and are in the phase of getting to know each other, as they have been linked since the year began.

"They were an item as far back as early February, so it’s been a while. It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months; it has really given them time to bond," an insider said.

For those new to the room, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been dating for the past two months, and the romance rumours escalated when the two were spotted enjoying the first weekend of Coachella a week ago. 

The 818 Tequila founder, 30, and the Frankenstein star, 28, also sparked buzz after they were spotted having a deep conversation at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Before seeing each other, Kendall was romantically linked to Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, and Harry Styles.

While Jacob Elordi also has a brief dating history, including his The Kissing Booth co-star, Joey King, Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and Olivia Jade Giannulli. 

So far, the two have yet to pay heed to these growing romance speculations.  

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