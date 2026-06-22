Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

‘Pregnant’ Blake Lively leaves Ryan Reynolds in tears of joy with heartfelt message

Blake Lively melts hearts with touching tributes to husband Ryan Reynolds on Father’s Day

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago

‘Pregnant’ Blake Lively leaves Ryan Reynolds in tears of joy with heartfelt message


Blake Lively finds herself falling for Ryan Reynolds over and over again.

The Gossip Girl star – who has been married to Reynolds since 2012 and shares four children with him – took to her official Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 21, to pay a heart-touching tribute to her actor husband on the 2026 Father’s Day.

In the first update, the 38-year-old American actress posted a rare photo of the Deadpool & Wolverine star lovingly carrying one of his children in his arms in a warm sunset-like lighting and outdoor setting.

The half-framed, heartwarming snap featured Reynolds in a white T-shirt and sunglasses, while the child – captured from behind – was mostly out of the frame.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

“No one I’ve ever known is greater than this man,” captioned Lively.

In the second Story, the entrepreneur re-shared a throwback clip from the 36th American Cinematheque Awards held in November 2022, where she honored The Proposal actor with a moving tribute.

Lively, who was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child at the time, praised Ryan Reynolds for being a family man, his dedication to his craft, and his unbounded love for his family.

Captioning the Story, the It Ends with Us star penned, “@vancityreynolds This pregnant lady with laryngitis seems to be a big fan.”

In the video, Lively can be seen gushing, "Now I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

"He would show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home. And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen. Especially not by someone who is able to be so all in, in his work life,” she continued.

The mother of four went on to swoon, "He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet. And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."

Her heartfelt tribute made Ryan Reynolds visibly emotional as he could be seen wiping happy tears.

About Blake Lively:

Born on August 25, 1987, Blake Ellender Brown, known professionally as Blake Lively, is an acclaimed American actress and entrepreneur who rose to become one of Hollywood’s A-listers through a number of successful projects.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds relationship:

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively first crossed paths while filming for their 2011 DC Comics movie Green Lantern.

At the time, the actress was romantically involved with Penn Badgley, while the Deadpool actor was married to Scarlett Johansson. However, both of them ended their respective relationships later that year.

In December 2011, the pair was spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada, while visiting Reynolds’ family for the holidays.

After dating for nearly a year, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot on September 9, 2012, at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds children:

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have four children together: three daughters, James Reynolds (born on December 16, 2014), Inez Reynolds (born on September 30, 2016), and Betty Reynolds (born in October 2019), and a son, Olin Reynolds (born in February 2023).

Britney Spears hints at baby plans in new Father's Day post after DUI case settlement
Britney Spears hints at baby plans in new Father's Day post after DUI case settlement
Taylor Swift dad makes major 'protective' move as her wedding with Travis Kelce nears
Taylor Swift dad makes major 'protective' move as her wedding with Travis Kelce nears
Nicole Kidman honors ex Keith Urban in emotional Father's Day tribute months after split
Nicole Kidman honors ex Keith Urban in emotional Father's Day tribute months after split
Katy Perry lights up Lisbon show as she takes a sharp dig at Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry lights up Lisbon show as she takes a sharp dig at Orlando Bloom
Kelly Osbourne marks first Father's Day without Ozzy Osbourne in sobbing tribute
Kelly Osbourne marks first Father's Day without Ozzy Osbourne in sobbing tribute
Keith Urban makes surprise move toward ex Nicole Kidman on her first birthday after split
Keith Urban makes surprise move toward ex Nicole Kidman on her first birthday after split
Victoria Beckham signals peace to Brooklyn in moving Father's Day tribute to David
Victoria Beckham signals peace to Brooklyn in moving Father's Day tribute to David
Jimmy Kimmel warns Trump ‘don’t do anything stupid’ as Rosie O’Donnell takes over his show
Jimmy Kimmel warns Trump ‘don’t do anything stupid’ as Rosie O’Donnell takes over his show
Brooklyn Beckham massive payday from controversial ad mocking Victoria, David revealed
Brooklyn Beckham massive payday from controversial ad mocking Victoria, David revealed
Taylor Swift bestie Este Haim breaks silence after her olive branch to Blake Lively
Taylor Swift bestie Este Haim breaks silence after her olive branch to Blake Lively
Kim Kardashian turns heads with jaw-dropping new look amid Lewis Hamilton dating
Kim Kardashian turns heads with jaw-dropping new look amid Lewis Hamilton dating
Taylor Swift’s surprise wedding invite signals possible reunion with Blake Lively
Taylor Swift’s surprise wedding invite signals possible reunion with Blake Lively

Popular News

World Cup 2026: Three teams eliminated, three advance to Round of 32 amid FIFA milestone

World Cup 2026: Three teams eliminated, three advance to Round of 32 amid FIFA milestone

58 minutes ago
Britney Spears hints at baby plans in new Father's Day post after DUI case settlement

Britney Spears hints at baby plans in new Father's Day post after DUI case settlement
3 hours ago
Princess Eugenie snubs Andrew, crowns Jack Brooksbank ‘best dada’ in Father’s Day post

Princess Eugenie snubs Andrew, crowns Jack Brooksbank ‘best dada’ in Father’s Day post
7 hours ago