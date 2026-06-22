‘Pregnant’ Blake Lively leaves Ryan Reynolds in tears of joy with heartfelt message

Blake Lively finds herself falling for Ryan Reynolds over and over again.
The Gossip Girl star – who has been married to Reynolds since 2012 and shares four children with him – took to her official Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 21, to pay a heart-touching tribute to her actor husband on the 2026 Father’s Day.
In the first update, the 38-year-old American actress posted a rare photo of the Deadpool & Wolverine star lovingly carrying one of his children in his arms in a warm sunset-like lighting and outdoor setting.
The half-framed, heartwarming snap featured Reynolds in a white T-shirt and sunglasses, while the child – captured from behind – was mostly out of the frame.
“No one I’ve ever known is greater than this man,” captioned Lively.
In the second Story, the entrepreneur re-shared a throwback clip from the 36th American Cinematheque Awards held in November 2022, where she honored The Proposal actor with a moving tribute.
Lively, who was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child at the time, praised Ryan Reynolds for being a family man, his dedication to his craft, and his unbounded love for his family.
Captioning the Story, the It Ends with Us star penned, “@vancityreynolds This pregnant lady with laryngitis seems to be a big fan.”
In the video, Lively can be seen gushing, "Now I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."
"He would show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home. And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen. Especially not by someone who is able to be so all in, in his work life,” she continued.
The mother of four went on to swoon, "He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet. And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."
Her heartfelt tribute made Ryan Reynolds visibly emotional as he could be seen wiping happy tears.
About Blake Lively:
Born on August 25, 1987, Blake Ellender Brown, known professionally as Blake Lively, is an acclaimed American actress and entrepreneur who rose to become one of Hollywood’s A-listers through a number of successful projects.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds relationship:
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively first crossed paths while filming for their 2011 DC Comics movie Green Lantern.
At the time, the actress was romantically involved with Penn Badgley, while the Deadpool actor was married to Scarlett Johansson. However, both of them ended their respective relationships later that year.
In December 2011, the pair was spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada, while visiting Reynolds’ family for the holidays.
After dating for nearly a year, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot on September 9, 2012, at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds children:
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have four children together: three daughters, James Reynolds (born on December 16, 2014), Inez Reynolds (born on September 30, 2016), and Betty Reynolds (born in October 2019), and a son, Olin Reynolds (born in February 2023).