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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Timothée Chalamet teases major announcement amid growing romance with Kylie Jenner

The ‘Dune’ actor sparks curiosity among fans by teasing an exciting announcement in latest update

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Timothée Chalamet teases major announcement amid growing romance with Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet teases major announcement amid growing romance with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet has ignited a frenzy with his latest social media update.

Taking to his official Instagram Stories after midnight on Monday, June 22, the Dune actor surprised fans by teasing an upcoming exciting announcement.

“new movie announcement tmrw :),” he wrote on an image featuring a breathtaking view of the sky.

This exciting update from the 30-year-old American-French actor was enough to spark curiosity and excitement among fans, with some suggesting that he could finally bag an Oscar this time.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

“Is it going to ACTUALLY WIN an Oscar this time,” wrote one, while another commented, “Oscar incoming.”

A third excitedly stated, “Very excited I won’t even lie idc.”

Chalamet’s thrilling announcement comes amid his intensifying romance with Kylie Jenner.

The lovebirds have recently been making headlines for their high-profile joint appearance and PDA-packed outings, including the 2026 NBA Finals, where they were spotted enjoying the event together.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Wonka star and his makeup mogul girlfriend made a special appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York City to support the New York Knicks in its faceoff against the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Finals’ Game 4.

For the appearance, The Kardashians alum coordinated with her beau in denim outfit, donning a straight-leg jeans with Chrome Hearts crosses, a white top, and a matching denim jacked which she carried in her hand.

Meanwhile, Chalamet also rocked a Chrome Hearts oversized demin jacket with bright orange crosses, which he paired with bright matching jeans and a white shirt.

On June 17, the pair was photographed walking hand-in-hand and cycling through New York City ahead of the New York Knicks’ championship parade.

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

Born on December 27, 1995, Timothée Hal Chalamet is an American and French actor acclaimed for his work in a diverse range of blockbusters movies.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance buzz in the spring of 2023 and later made their relationship public at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2025 David di Donatello Awards in Rome.

Timothée Chalamet filmography

Timothée Chalamet made his movie debut in 2013 with Naval aviation drama film Burning Blue, in which he played the main protagonist’s young relative, Dylan Lynch.

After playing minor characters in a couple more films, the Marty Supreme actor portrayed Zac in the 2015 coming-of-age fantasy drama One & Two, marking his first feature film as a main lead alongside Kiernan Shipka.

His stellar filmography now includes a wide range of successful projects, including Call Me by Your Name (2017), Dune (2021), Wonka (2023), Dune: Part Two (2024), and A Complete Unknown (2024).

Timothée Chalamet upcoming movies

The Golden Globe Award winner is set to return to the big screens on December 18, 2026, with his highly anticipated epic space opera film Dune: Part Three.

Dune: Part Three teaser trailer


Chalamet’s upcoming film, which is the third and final installment in the Dune trilogy, will be a continuation to the 2024’s Dune: Part Two and will focus on “Emperor Paul Atreides faces the fallout from his ascent to power as political plots and a galaxy-wide holy war endanger the future only he can see,” as per IMDb.

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Zendaya, Jason Mamoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, and Robert Pattinson.

Timothée Chalamet accolades

With his outstanding performances, Timothée Chalamet has bagged several prestigious awards, including Actor Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.

He has also received four Academy Awards nominations, six British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA), and a Grammy Award.

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