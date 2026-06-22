Taylor Swift dad makes major 'protective' move as her wedding with Travis Kelce nears

Taylor Swift dad, Scott, has everything in place for his daughter as the singer gears up to begin a new chapter of her life with Travis Kelce.
The 14-time Grammy winner and the love of her life Travis have finally began their wedding festivities with amazing fireworks at Taylor’s Rhode Island home, per the video obtained by TMZ on Sunday, June 22.
According to the inside sources, Travis and Taylor are ready to exchange their wedding vows soon with an ironclad prenup overseen by singer’s dad, Scott – who is often praised for playing a vital role in making Tay Tay one of the biggest stars in America’s music history.
“Scott is the definition of a great father,”a source told Rob Shuter of Naughty But Nice.
They continued, “He’s spent his entire adult life protecting Taylor while giving her the freedom to become the biggest star in the world. He’s always there, but never in the spotlight.”
“He’s a fist in a velvet glove,” noted the insider, adding, “Polite, charming, and incredibly warm—but when it comes to protecting his daughter and her business interests, nobody is sharper.”
“Taylor has romance in her heart and Scott has business in his head,” noted the source.
So, “The prenup isn’t about preparing for failure—it’s about protecting everything they’ve built.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s combined net worth
Taylor’s estimated net worth is now $1.6 billion, while her fiancé Travis wealth is estimated at about $120 million – which the NFL star has acquired from football, media venture and advertisements.
Highlighting the financial standings of the couple, the insider added, “When you’re dealing with nearly $2 billion in combined assets, a prenup isn’t a sign of mistrust.”
Travis Kelce’s reaction on Taylor Swift dad’s involvement in prenup
Revealing Travis’ response to Scott’s protective instinct for Taylor – which reflects in their prenup, the insider clarified that he “respects Scott tremendously.”
“He understands that Scott helped build one of the most successful entertainment brands in history. There was never any drama and never any pushback,” they added.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding venue and date
The Fate of Ophelia singer and the New Heights podcast host, who got engaged in August of 2025 after dating for almost two years, will reportedly tie the knot on July 3, 2026.
However, their official wedding date has not been announced yet.
As far as the venue is concerned, recently it was reported that the couple will likely to get married in one of the buzziest location of New York City, Madison Square Garden.
Now, it is being widely speculated that Travis and Taylor, sticking to their original plan, will have their nuptials at the Blank Space hitmaker’s Rhode Island mansion.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating history
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023, just weeks after the Kansas City Chief confessed about having a huge crush on the Love Story singer.
In one of the episodes of his podcast in July 2023, Travis candidly spoke about his likeness for Taylor and how he failed to give her his phone number during her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City.
Soon after Travis's heartfelt confession for Taylor went viral and gained traction on social media, rumour mill started churning reports of the duo spending time together after meeting through a mutual friend.