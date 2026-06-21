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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 48 minutes ago
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Nicole Kidman honors ex Keith Urban in emotional Father's Day tribute months after split

2026 Father's Day: Keith Urban receives touching tribute after high-profile divorce with Nicole Kidman

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 48 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman honors ex Keith Urban in emotional Fathers Day tribute months after split
Nicole Kidman honors ex Keith Urban in emotional Father's Day tribute months after split  

Nicole Kidman responded to her ex, Keith Urban’s birthday tribute with a loving 2026 Father’s Day post.

The Scarpetta actress, who celebrated her 59th birthday and the first birthday after calling it quits with the country singer, dropped a hands-on gesture towards her former husband.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nicole shared a collage honouring her late dad, Antony David Kidman, who died at the age of 75 in Singapore on September 12th, 2014.

The other throwback photo showed Keith cuddling up with his two daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers," she wrote over the black-and-white snaps.

P.C. Nicole Kidman/Instagram Stories
P.C. Nicole Kidman/Instagram Stories 

This message came after Keith Urban’s first birthday message for Nicole Kidman after finalising their high-profile divorce earlier this year.

Notably, the birthday message broke the internet as several fans appreciated how the two exes remain amicable even after their messy split.

"Happy birthday, Nicole Marry!!!!" the Fighters singer noted.

Apart from Sunday and Faith, Nicole also co-parents her other two children, Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Cruise, whom she adopted with her former husband, Tom Cruise, before they parted ways in 2001.  

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