Virgin media down: Thousands of users report issues across UK

Virgin Media – one of the UK’s most used TV and broadband providers – has reportedly grappled with an outage, with thousands of people reporting issues with the app.
As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, which started just after 10.35am, affected over 4,000 people as of 11.45am.
The number has since sharply declined to just under 3,000 after Virgin Media confirmed to Metro that the telecom firm is aware of the issue.
In the UK, nearly 89% of the users are TV outage, 9% are facing broadband internet connectivity problems, and the remaining 1% have reported WiFi issues.
Most have said that their TV screens are pixellated even after changing the channel. Others say that the channels ‘jump’ around.
The major broadband media outage is persisting despite customers switching their TV sets or the Virgin Media TV Box on and off.
Notably, Virgin media issues have yet to be fully restored by the company.