SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks

The launch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas, with May 20 available as a backup date if needed.
It marks the most important test missions yet.
The mission, known as Flight 12, will be the first Starship launch since October 2025 and is likely to debut the upgraded Version 3 (V3) prototype.
The Elon-Musk owned space company is hoping for the best for the latest system to demonstrate significant milestones such as orbital capability and future orbital refueling technology, which is considered essential for deep-space missions to Mars and Moon.
Standing more than 400 feet tall, Starship is currently the largest and robust rocket ever built. It consists of the Super Heavy booster powered by 33 Raptor engines and the upper-stage spacecraft designed for crew and cargo transport.
NASA is closely monitoring the lift off because Starship is likely to serve as a lunar lander for future Artemis Moon missions.
The pressure on SpaceX has increased as the company aims to outdo its rivals.
Despite several explosive failures during earlier tests, SpaceX has received several milestones under its belt, including booster recovery attempts and mock satellite deployments.
SpaceX's upcoming launch is seen as a critical step toward making Starship a fully operational deep-space transportation system.