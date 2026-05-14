News
Make us preferred on Google
News

SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks

SpaceX's upcoming launch is seen as a critical step toward making Starship a fully operational deep-space transportation system

SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks
SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks

The launch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas, with May 20 available as a backup date if needed.

It marks the most important test missions yet.

The mission, known as Flight 12, will be the first Starship launch since October 2025 and is likely to debut the upgraded Version 3 (V3) prototype.

The Elon-Musk owned space company is hoping for the best for the latest system to demonstrate significant milestones such as orbital capability and future orbital refueling technology, which is considered essential for deep-space missions to Mars and Moon.

Standing more than 400 feet tall, Starship is currently the largest and robust rocket ever built. It consists of the Super Heavy booster powered by 33 Raptor engines and the upper-stage spacecraft designed for crew and cargo transport.

NASA is closely monitoring the lift off because Starship is likely to serve as a lunar lander for future Artemis Moon missions.

The pressure on SpaceX has increased as the company aims to outdo its rivals.

Despite several explosive failures during earlier tests, SpaceX has received several milestones under its belt, including booster recovery attempts and mock satellite deployments.

SpaceX's upcoming launch is seen as a critical step toward making Starship a fully operational deep-space transportation system.

Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside
Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside
Virgin media down: Thousands of users report issues across UK
Virgin media down: Thousands of users report issues across UK
Google announces Googlebook with several top-notch features: Check pricing
Google announces Googlebook with several top-notch features: Check pricing
Is YouTube uploading down? Here's what you must know
Is YouTube uploading down? Here's what you must know
Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside
Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside
Sam Altman rejects Elon Musk’s claims over OpenAI’s for-profit shift amid trial
Sam Altman rejects Elon Musk’s claims over OpenAI’s for-profit shift amid trial
Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary with new ‘Spotify 20’ throwback feature
Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary with new ‘Spotify 20’ throwback feature
Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside
Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle
Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial
Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial
Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship
Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship
Can humans regrow limbs? Breakthrough research sparks hope
Can humans regrow limbs? Breakthrough research sparks hope

Popular News

Britney Spears sparks concern after 'barking', wielding knife at LA dinner

Britney Spears sparks concern after 'barking', wielding knife at LA dinner
46 minutes ago
JD Vance breaks silence on China state visit snub by President Trump

JD Vance breaks silence on China state visit snub by President Trump

2 hours ago
SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks

SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks
2 hours ago