Prince William's godmother steps back into royal circle after big scandal

Prince William’s godmother has made a notable return to Buckingham Palace, rejoining royal events years after stepping back following a racism controversy that sparked widespread backlash.
Lady Susan Hussey returned to royal duties on Tuesday, attending a Buckingham Palace reception marking what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday.
Prince William’s godmother, who had largely stepped back from public engagements, was seen speaking with the Duke of Kent during the event, wearing a black dress.
The former lady-in-waiting also attended a fashion exhibition honoring Queen Elizabeth II, though she was not photographed.
King Charles led the Buckingham Palace gathering with Prince William and Princess Kate, joined by other senior royals.
Lady Susan stepped down in November 2022 after being accused of making racist remarks to Ngozi Fulani, who had been invited to a Palace reception on violence against women.
Fulani later described the encounter on X as a “violation” that would stay with her permanently.
According to Fulani, the household member persistently questioned her origins, at one point asking, "No, what part of Africa are you from?"
Buckingham Palace swiftly called the remarks “unacceptable and deeply regrettable,” launched an investigation, and contacted Ngozi Fulani directly.
Weeks later, Lady Susan met Fulani to apologise, which was accepted, with their discussion described as “warm and understanding.”