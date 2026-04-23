Prince Louis looks all grown up in 8th birthday portrait released by Kate Middleton, Prince William

Princess Kate and Prince William marked Prince Louis' 8th birthday with sweet tribute.
The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a delightful new portrait of Prince Louis to mark his special day on Thursday, April 23.
"Happy birthday, Louis 8 today!" read the wish from Kate and William alongside their youngest son's beaming photo.
The photo saw Louis flashing a wide smile while standing against the sea at what appeared to be a yacht.
Louis adorable new photo garnered thousands of heart reacts and heartfelt wishes from Royal fans.
One user commented, "8 years old already! It feels like only yesterday we first saw Prince Louis"
Another wrote, "Happy birthday. He’s getting so big. What a cutie."
"Happy birthday little prince.. May God bless you and protect you every day of your life with much peace, health, love and joy" added a third.
"Happy 8th Birthday Prince Louis have the best day filled with love and happiness. Can’t believe it has been 8 years!" another noted.
Wales family is celebrating Louis' birthday just a day after Kate Middleton marked Earth Day with a special message.
Alongside a series of photos of beautiful landscapes, Catherine wrote, "When we listen to the rhythms of Mother Nature, we remember where we belong. C"