King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit 

King Charles has received a key honour for his long-standing efforts to protect nature on Earth Day.
On Wednesday, April 22, Charles was presented with a Green Blue Peter Badge by magician Joel Mawhinney, better known as Joel M.
The ceremony took place at Dumfries House, in Ayrshire, Scotland, the headquarters of The King's Foundation.
In the presentation, King Charles was awarded for his "lifelong commitment to protecting nature and his work through the @kingsfoundation, which champions sustainable communities, environmental education, [and] traditional skills".
Moreover, Charles placed another Blue Peter badge into the foundation's time capsule in recognition of its 35th anniversary, and it will remain buried at the estate for 100 years before being unearthed by a future generation.
King Charles also met a group of primary school pupils taking part in potting in the foundation's Growing Together, Cooking Together programme.
The presentation will be part of BBC's iconic show Blue Peter's Friday, May 1 episode.
Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to kick off their first state visit to the US on April 27, and the four-day trip will be concluded on April 30, with a banquet dinner scheduled at the White House on April 28.
The historic trip marks the first state visit by a British monarch to the US since 2007 and coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence.