News
News

King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit

The British monarch's effort for Mother Nature has been awarded in key ceremony ahead of the historic state visit

King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit
King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit 

King Charles has received a key honour for his long-standing efforts to protect nature on Earth Day.

On Wednesday, April 22, Charles was presented with a Green Blue Peter Badge by magician Joel Mawhinney, better known as Joel M.

The ceremony took place at Dumfries House, in Ayrshire, Scotland, the headquarters of The King's Foundation.

In the presentation, King Charles was awarded for his "lifelong commitment to protecting nature and his work through the @kingsfoundation, which champions sustainable communities, environmental education, [and] traditional skills".


Moreover, Charles placed another Blue Peter badge into the foundation's time capsule in recognition of its 35th anniversary, and it will remain buried at the estate for 100 years before being unearthed by a future generation.

King Charles also met a group of primary school pupils taking part in potting in the foundation's Growing Together, Cooking Together programme.

The presentation will be part of BBC's iconic show Blue Peter's Friday, May 1 episode.

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to kick off their first state visit to the US on April 27, and the four-day trip will be concluded on April 30, with a banquet dinner scheduled at the White House on April 28.

The historic trip marks the first state visit by a British monarch to the US since 2007 and coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message
Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message
Prince William's plan to 'seize power' amid King Charles US trip exposed
Prince William's plan to 'seize power' amid King Charles US trip exposed
Prince William's godmother steps back into royal circle after big scandal
Prince William's godmother steps back into royal circle after big scandal
Meghan Markle's new video sparks former employees 'past traumas': Report
Meghan Markle's new video sparks former employees 'past traumas': Report
King Charles celebrates Earth Day 2026 highlighting nature's power: 'Our Planet'
King Charles celebrates Earth Day 2026 highlighting nature's power: 'Our Planet'
King Charles shares key message after attending Queen Elizabeth's centenary event
King Charles shares key message after attending Queen Elizabeth's centenary event
Kate Middleton melts hearts with touching gesture at late queen's tribute event
Kate Middleton melts hearts with touching gesture at late queen's tribute event
Princess Anne inaugurates Queen Elizabeth II Garden to mark her centenary: Watch
Princess Anne inaugurates Queen Elizabeth II Garden to mark her centenary: Watch
King Charles, Queen Camilla mark Queen Elizabeth’s centenary with senior Royals: Watch
King Charles, Queen Camilla mark Queen Elizabeth’s centenary with senior Royals: Watch
Buckingham Palace reacts as Harry, Meghan breach big Royal agreement: ‘disappointed’
Buckingham Palace reacts as Harry, Meghan breach big Royal agreement: ‘disappointed’
Prince William, Kate Middleton honour late Queen Elizabeth on her 100th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton honour late Queen Elizabeth on her 100th birthday
King Charles’ godson restored as Heir to £100M in shock reversal
King Charles’ godson restored as Heir to £100M in shock reversal

Popular News

King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit

King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit

13 minutes ago
Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances

Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances
24 minutes ago
Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message

Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message
an hour ago