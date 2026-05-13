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Saint Satine: Hybe x Geffen unveils new girl group after KATSEYE

HYBE x Geffen has announced the final lineup for their upcoming girl group, Saint Satine, after the series finale

Saint Satine: Hybe x Geffen unveils new girl group after KATSEYE
Saint Satine: Hybe x Geffen unveils new girl group after KATSEYE

Following the success of KATSEYE, HYBE X Geffen has revealed the final lineup for their new global girl group, Saint Satine.

Three of the four members of the new group, Emily Kelavos, Samara Siqueira and Lexie Levin, were part of the reality competition series The Debut: Dream Academy, which formed KATSEYE.

In 2025, it was announced that the same team behind Dream Academy was eager to create another global girl group with a new series called World Scout: The Final Piece, which aimed to find the perfect final member of the four-part group.

Ahead of the series, three former Dream Academy contestants were officially named as members in a short film titled Prelude: The Final Piece.

Sharing the name of the group, alongside the official social media accounts and website, the label also unveiled the first group snap with all four members and their first-ever live performance together.

The fourth member of Saint Satine was announced to be Tobi Sakura, 16, who emerged as the winner of The Final Piece.

picture credit: Saint Satine
picture credit: Saint Satine 

As part of the finale of World Scout: The Final Piece, the group performed and released the track titled PARTY b4 the PARTY.

A second R&B song, WE RIDE, featuring the programme's second finalist, Ayana, has also been released on the streaming platforms.

Moreover, the confirmed date for Saint Satine's debut has not been announced; however, the group is aiming for a global debut in 2026.

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