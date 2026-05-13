John Lennon's son Julian shares heartbreaking health diagnosis

John Lennon's son, Julian Lennon, who inspired three of the Beatles' tracks, has revealed a shocking health diagnosis linked to his heart.
While encouraging fans to undergo regular check-ups, the 63-year-old shared that he has been "diagnosed with coronary heart disease and [being] pre-diabetic".
He advised fans, "I urge you all to get checked out sooner rather than later. You never know what hidden health issues you may have."
Julian shared that for him, the disease was caught early, and some damages could be reversed via treatment.
The health update came years after Julian, John Lennon's son with his first wife, Cynthia, revealed he was left "shaking inside" following an emergency operation to remove a cancerous growth from his head in 2020.
At the time, he was advised during a dermatologist visit to have a biopsy when the doctor noticed a lump on his head.
The results showed that the mole was cancerous, and Julian immediately underwent a surgery in LA to get it removed.
Julian, the singer-songwriter and photographer, who was the inspiration behind the Beatles classics Hey Jude, Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds and Good Night, said prior to finding the lump he had had one of the most "positive and productive weeks" of his life after a "very trying year, if not 5 years", since his mother passed away.
Julian's mother Cynthia died in April 2015 at her home in Spain after a "short but brave" battle with cancer.
Cynthia met John Lennon at art school in Liverpool in 1957, and the couple married just before the Beatles member became one of the most famous men in the world.
At the height of the Beatles' early success, she was kept so far in the background that many of Lennon's female fans were not even aware of her existence, and she stayed at home bringing up Julian while the Fab Four toured the world and topped the charts.
However, the pair divorced in 1968 after Cynthia discovered her husband's relationship with the Japanese artist Yoko Ono, the Beatles legend's soon-to-be second wife and the mother of his youngest son, Sean.
The divorce prompted Paul McCartney to pen the Beatles' classic Hey Jude to help Julian cope with his parents' separation.