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Chris Brown name-drops Zara Larsson after brutal new album reviews

The 'Sensational' crooner reacted to Pitchfork's damning review of his new album, 'Brown', which dropped this month

Chris Brown name-drops Zara Larsson after brutal new album reviews
Chris Brown name-drops Zara Larsson after brutal new album reviews 

Chris Brown's new album, Brown, has failed to impress critics, and the singer is taking his frustration out on a fellow artist.

The Go Crazy singer called out music publication Pitchfork, which gave his twelfth studio album a scathing review with a rating of 1.3 out of 10, calling the album "a real piece of sh-t".

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, Chris went on to claim that he does not care what the non-fans think of his music.


"I don't give a f--k what these n-ggas is talking about," he said in the video. "I know exactly who my fans are, and I know exactly who's hearing this album."

Chris added, "If you're not my fan. I don't want you to listen to my sh-t. Go listen to motherf-cking Zara Larsson or something."

The remark about Zara came months after the Pretty Ugly singer mentioned in an interview that she had blocked Chris Brown from Spotify because she does not listen to "abusers".

Brown, featuring 27 tracks, was released on May 8.

Moreover, Chris Brown is set to hit the road next month with Usher in a highly anticipated R&B tour, set to kick off in late June.

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