Ashley Judd channels her ‘inner 12-year-old’ in 58th birthday celebrations: See

Ashley Judd may have turned 58, but she’s still a 12-year-old at heart.
On Monday, May 12, the Someone Like You actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a cheerful recap from her 58th birthday celebration, which she spent being surrounded by her friends and family.
The actress – who marked her 58th birthday last month on April 19 – channeled “her inner 12-year-old” during the celebrations, bringing a lively charm to the party.
“On my 58th birthday, my inner 12-year-old was ready to receive love, care, attunement, delight, protection, and provision,” she stated in the caption.
The carousel opened with a photo showing Jude beaming while posing outside next to a frosted cake decorated in yellow and brown hues and topped with vibrant number 12 candles.
“Have you ever considered, from your adult perspective, restaging for your sweet inner child an experience she either never had at all?” she asked. “Or an experience that did not unfold with the safety and attention it should have?”
The Double Jeopardy actress further expressed, “I deeply enjoy doing this from a loving inner-parent perspective for my inner family.”
In the gallery, Ashley Judd also posted photos and video showing her dress in a blue checkered dress with her hair tied in pigtails, as he danced, sang, and enjoy every moment of her special day like a 12-year-old.