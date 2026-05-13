Heidi Klum lights up Cannes opening night with glamorous fashion moment

Heidi Klum turned heads at the opening ceremony dinner of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival.
The Fashion Runway host dazzled in a low-cut fringed gown as she made a glamorous appearance at the star-studded event.
Heidi cut a glamorous figure in her stunning metallic dress adorned with sequins, teamed with matching heels.
She had previously attended the Cannes opening ceremony dressed in a sheer nude dress with pink flower detailing on the front.
Klum brought full glamour to the evening as she posed alongside celebrities including Demi Moore and Ruth Negga.
Opting to keep her red carpet ensemble, Moore arrived at the dinner in a shimmering white sequinned outfit.
The Substance star joins Hamnet director Chloé Zhao and actor Stellan Skarsgård on the jury for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
Organisers unveiled the nine-member Cannes jury led by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, with members including Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Alexander Skarsgård and Ruth Negga.
On a busy day in the French town, stars including Heidi Klum, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Rodriguez, Riley Keough and Halsey were among the first to arrive in anticipation of its launch on Tuesday evening.
This year's edition runs for eleven days from May 12 to the 23rd.