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Taylor Swift proves loyalty to Prince William with smart move at high-profile UK event

Taylor Swift makes strategic move to avoide controversy at recent star-studded London event

Taylor Swift proves loyalty to Prince William with smart move at high-profile UK event
Taylor Swift proves loyalty to Prince William with smart move at high-profile UK event

Taylor Swift smartly dogdged any chances of igniting a new controversy at a recent London event.

During their recent trip to the UK, the 14-time Grammy winner and her fiancé Travis Kelce were at the same birthday party, where Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were also in attendance.

Taylor and Travis flew all the way to London to attend the birthday bash of Poppy Delvingne followed by other special outings.

Days after the event, which took at The Hart pub in Marylebone followed by an afterparty at the The BoTree hotel in Marylebone, insiders have revealed if there was any encounter between The York sisters and the American pop icon.

"Of course Eugenie and Beatrice would have loved to meet Taylor. But Taylor was having absolutely no part of it," an insider told Rob.

The source futher claimed that the Midnights hitmaker was aware of the controversy surrounding their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and purposely chose not to be seen with their daughters.

"Taylor didn’t want photographs, headlines, or even casual gossip linking her to royal controversy and Jeffrey Epstein," added the insider.

The tipster further clarified that this move wasn't personal but rather strategic, "This wasn’t Taylor being rude."

"She was polite to everyone, but she knows exactly what stories she wants attached to her name — and this wasn’t one of them," they added.

Taylor's move also indicates her loyalty to one of her pals and the future King of England, Prince William - who is already adamant to remove all traces of the York family linked with the monarchy.

It is pertinent to note, William's daughter, Princess Charlotte is also a huge swiftie (Taylor Swift fan) just like her dad.


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