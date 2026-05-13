Cardi B, Stefon Diggs reunion credited to NBA star wanting to 'make it work'

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked reunion buzz after the pair were spotted hanging publicly amid their split earlier this year.
A source shared with PEOPLE magazine that while the WAP singer kept her distance and was cautious, it was Diggs who "stepped up" and "showed her" that he wants to make things right.
"Cardi pulled away from the drama in February," said the insider. "She didn't trust him and felt like things were going on behind her back."
The tipster highlighted that the rapper "needed" to wrap up her Little Miss Drama tour, which ran from February to April, and wanted to focus on her children.
She shares a son, born in November 2025, with the NBA player and is also mom to three kids with estranged husband Offset, whom she's still legally married to, as their divorce has not been finalised yet.
Cardi B "never closed the door completely" on her romance with Diggs, claimed the insider, adding, "He stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work."
"It was enough of an effort to get her attention. She still cares about him a lot," said the source.
Earlier this week, Cardi B and Diggs were spotted at a charity event celebrating Mother's Day in Washington, D.C.
They previously sparked reconciliation rumours in April, as Diggs attended Cardi's Little Miss Drama Tour stop at the Capital One Arena. He was also spotted at her afterparty at Throw Social.
About Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were first seen publicly together at a New York Knicks playoff game in May 2025, and she confirmed their romance via Instagram weeks later.
Breakup rumours surrounding Cardi and Diggs sparked around the 2026 Super Bowl in February.