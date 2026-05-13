Taylor Swift sparks ‘wedding this weekend’ buzz with another striking NYC outing

Taylor Swift is turning heads and sparking wedding chatter everywhere!
The Grammy-winning popstar has recently been enjoying her time with her loved ones by first embarking on an exciting trip with her fiance Travis Kelce to the UK, and then stepping out for a dinner outing at The Eighty Six in New York City along with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and brother, Austin Swift.
Following her recent trip and outing, the Lover hitmaker made yet another striking appearance in the Big Apple on Tuesday, May 12, this time, with her longtime friend Ashley Avignone.
For their dinner outing, the two visited a high-end Italian restaurant Via Carota, turning heads as they stepped inside the place.
The Wood singer looked radiant and glowing in a striking all-white ensemble that included a fitted shirt and a pleated skirt.
Carrying a black leather bag and wearing matching high heels, Taylor elevated her look by tying her hair in a high, messy ponytail.
The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker’s back-to-back appearances have made fans speculate that her wedding bells may ring sooner than expected.
Commenting on Instagram posts of Taylor Swift’s appearance, one of the Swifties excitedly claimed that the songstress is set to marry this weekend, writing, “This is too much, the wedding is this weekend.”
“I’m sooo here for whatever is coming,” another anticipated.
“Bride of the millennium,” a third gushed, while a fourth swooned, “Here comes the bride.”
Taylor Swift is reportedly set to get married to her fiance Travis Kelce in the first week of July 2026.