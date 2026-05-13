Sydney Sweeney turns up heat with steamy peeks from Scooter Braun Australia trip

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s romance has sent temperatures soaring.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Monday, May 12, the Euphoria actress turned up the heat by sharing a special video montage featuring steamy glimpses from her recent Australia getaway with her beau.
The sizzling video opened with a loved-up shot, showing the 44-year-old American businessman showering The Housemaid star with kisses, followed by another clip that featured the two dancing together and sharing laughs.
In the clip, the lovebirds can also be seen holding hands as they enjoyed their time together on a scenic beach in Queensland, Australia.
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted arriving at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport on Friday afternoon, May 8, and were later seen boarding a private jet, where they openly displayed their affection and love for each other.
The You actress and her investor boyfriend reportedly began dating in September 2025 after meeting at the opulent nuptials of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy.
Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are slowly “blending their lives” as their romance grow stronger.
“They are the real deal, and their relationship has become very serious,” the insider shares, noting that “people around them thought that this would be just a fling, but they are committed.”
They also shared that the actress “really appreciates Scooter’s support with all her projects. [She] loves hearing his feedback,” noting that Braun is also “emotionally invested in her career and wants the best for her.”
On May 1, 2026, Sydney Sweeney hard-launched her romance with Scooter Braun on Instagram.