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D4vd accused of possessing child abuse material amid Celeste Rivas murder charges

D4vd murder case has taken a more horrifying turn as prosecutors make a shocking claim a week after the singer's arrest

D4vd accused of possessing child abuse material amid Celeste Rivas murder charges
D4vd accused of possessing child abuse material amid Celeste Rivas murder charges

D4vd has been accused of possessing a "significant amount" of child pornography on his phone, a week after he was arrested for the murder of Celeste Rivas.

The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been accused of killing the teen, whose dismembered and decomposed body was found in the trunk of his Tesla in early September.

D4vd has been charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness to an investigation, along with sexual acts with a person under 14 years old and the mutilation of a human body.

On Thursday, April 23, during the status conference, prosecutors claimed they found a "significant amount" of child porn; however, it was not disclosed if the content was linked to Celeste.

The pair were said to have been in a sexual relationship when she was around 13 years old, and DA Nathan Hochman suggested D4vd murdered Celeste after she threatened to publicise their sexual relationship, which would have put his music career at risk.

D4vd in court
D4vd in court 

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner released the autopsy report months after it was sealed during the investigation, as per the court orders.

The report lists the cause of death as "multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s)" and rules the manner of death a homicide.

A preliminary hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, but it was then changed to a status conference to discuss upcoming proceedings.

Lead prosecutor Beth Silverman and her team, along with D4vd's lawyers, appeared before Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Thursday.

D4vd has been transferred to Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown Los Angeles, with sources sharing that the move was made as authorities want him under better supervision because of his celebrity status.

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