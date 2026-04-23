'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' debuts on Netflix with high rating, sparks frenzy

Stranger Things' fans have found a new reason to celebrate!
On Thursday, April 23, Netflix sparked a massive frenzy among fans by releasing the eagerly awaited spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, for its hit sci-fi show.
Taking to Instagram, the video streaming giant shares a series of posts, dropping posters and teasers for the show as it announced the release.
"it's winter in Hawkins, and new threats are lurking beneath the snow," teased Netflix.
It added, "Tales From '85 is now streaming."
The anticipated show debuted with a high rating, scoring 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Fans' reactions:
Commenting on the post, one of the fans expressed excitement, writing, "YESSSS Im SO EXCITED."
"LETS GOOOOOO!!!!!!" another stated, while a third added, "i just watched the first episode it's amazing."
A fourth shared, "Watched 4 episodes and I'm telling u that's exactly how eleven should be in S5 vol 2."
Stranger Things: Tales From '85 plot:
According to Netflix, "Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 follows our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max in the winter of 1985. Something terrifying has awakened beneath the ice, and it’s up to our crew to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this new story set in the Stranger Things universe."
How many episodes in Stranger Things: Tales From '85?
Stranger Things: Tales From '85 comprises of 10 episodes.
Stranger Things: Tales From '85 voice cast:
The voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Luca Diaz, Elisha EJ Williams, Braxton Quinney, and Benjamin Plessala, alongside Brett Gipson, Jeremy Jordan, Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.