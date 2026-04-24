Selena Gomez hit with heartbroken blow amid Benny Blanco cheating drama

Selena Gomez has been hit with a brutal blow amid ongoing personal turmoil.
On Thursday, April 23, Spotify marked its milestone 20 years, honoring the top artists from the industry.
While the list included names of several A-list stars, Selena Gomez noticeably failed to get herself a spot despite singing and delivering heartfelt songs for more that two decades.
The list crowned Gomez's best friend Taylor Swift with special honor as she became the most streamed artist in history of Spotify.
This shocking setback for Selena Gomez comes amid swirling rumors of the singer's marital troubles with her husband, Benny Blanco.
Recently, some rumors surfaced online about the alleged marital woes between the couple, claiming that they have hit a rough patch in their seven-month-long marriage as the Sunset Blvd singer caught her husband cheating with another celebrity after seeing his texts.
It was also claimed that the Only Murders in the Building actress has left her marital home in Los Angeles and has moved back to her previous apartment.