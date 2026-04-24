News
News

Selena Gomez hit with heartbroken blow amid Benny Blanco cheating drama

The 'Sunset Blvd' singer is reportedly living separately from her husband, Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez hit with heartbroken blow amid Benny Blanco cheating drama
Selena Gomez hit with heartbroken blow amid Benny Blanco cheating drama

Selena Gomez has been hit with a brutal blow amid ongoing personal turmoil.

On Thursday, April 23, Spotify marked its milestone 20 years, honoring the top artists from the industry.

While the list included names of several A-list stars, Selena Gomez noticeably failed to get herself a spot despite singing and delivering heartfelt songs for more that two decades.

The list crowned Gomez's best friend Taylor Swift with special honor as she became the most streamed artist in history of Spotify.

This shocking setback for Selena Gomez comes amid swirling rumors of the singer's marital troubles with her husband, Benny Blanco.

Recently, some rumors surfaced online about the alleged marital woes between the couple, claiming that they have hit a rough patch in their seven-month-long marriage as the Sunset Blvd singer caught her husband cheating with another celebrity after seeing his texts.

It was also claimed that the Only Murders in the Building actress has left her marital home in Los Angeles and has moved back to her previous apartment.

Gigi Hadid rings in 31st birthday with heartfelt message from mom Yolanda Hadid
Gigi Hadid rings in 31st birthday with heartfelt message from mom Yolanda Hadid
D4vd accused of possessing child abuse material amid Celeste Rivas murder charges
D4vd accused of possessing child abuse material amid Celeste Rivas murder charges
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' debuts on Netflix with high rating, sparks frenzy
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' debuts on Netflix with high rating, sparks frenzy
Michael Tilson Thomas, renowned conductor dies at 81: Here's what we know
Michael Tilson Thomas, renowned conductor dies at 81: Here's what we know
Katy Perry ex Russell Brand makes shocking confession about her amid Ruby Rose drama
Katy Perry ex Russell Brand makes shocking confession about her amid Ruby Rose drama
Julianne Moore set to receive Kering's Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival
Julianne Moore set to receive Kering's Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival
Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny steal top spots as Spotify's most streamed artists of all time
Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny steal top spots as Spotify's most streamed artists of all time
The Boyz win injunction as court grants contract termination in pay dispute
The Boyz win injunction as court grants contract termination in pay dispute
Hailey Bieber reacts to internet apologies amid backlash shift post-Coachella
Hailey Bieber reacts to internet apologies amid backlash shift post-Coachella
Anne Hathaway drops special clip after receiving big surprise at ‘TDWP 2’ premiere
Anne Hathaway drops special clip after receiving big surprise at ‘TDWP 2’ premiere
D4vd murder case: Celeste's autopsy report reveals heartbreaking cause of death
D4vd murder case: Celeste's autopsy report reveals heartbreaking cause of death
Hulk Hogan opens up about happiest phase of life before his death
Hulk Hogan opens up about happiest phase of life before his death

Popular News

Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor team up for exciting zombie comedy film

Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor team up for exciting zombie comedy film
3 hours ago
UK Biobank data of 500,000 people listed for sale on Chinese site

UK Biobank data of 500,000 people listed for sale on Chinese site

2 hours ago
Gigi Hadid rings in 31st birthday with heartfelt message from mom Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid rings in 31st birthday with heartfelt message from mom Yolanda Hadid
3 hours ago