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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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‘Batman II’ & ‘The Great Beyond’ releases face major delay after Warner Bros shock move

Warner Bros.’ major decision shakes up release plans for Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman II’ and Jenna Ortega’s ‘The Great Beyond’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
‘Batman II’ & ‘The Great Beyond’ releases face major delay after Warner Bros shock move
‘Batman II’ & ‘The Great Beyond’ releases face major delay after Warner Bros shock move

In a disappointing news for fans, Warner Bros has delayed the release of major upcoming movies due to its big decision.

On Wednesday, July 15, Deadline reported that the American entertainment company made a strategic scheduling decision to optimize its film slate by allotting more production time to its upcoming major movies such as The Batman II and The Great Beyond, rescheduling their release dates.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which has already faced delays in the past, has once again been postponed as the movie, scheduled to release on October 1, 2027, will now premiere on February 18, 2028.


On the other hand, The Great Beyond, which was set to debut on November 13, 2026, will now be released on October 1, 2027.

Back in April, Warner Bros. shared a preview of The Great Beyond at CinemaCon, and a recent test screening led the studio to decide that the movie should get a 70mm IMAX release.

In addition, Julia Roberts and Joe Alwyn starrer Panic Carefully has also been moved forward to April 9, 2027, while Revenge of La Llorona will now hit the big screens on February 26, 2027.


About The Batman II

The Batman: Part II is an upcoming American superhero film directed by Matt Reeves and serves as the sequel to 2022 The Batman.

Slated to release on February 18, 2028, the movie’s star cast includes Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and Charles Dance.

The Great Beyond

The Great Beyond is an upcoming American science fantasy film written, co-produced, and directed by J. J. Abrams.

Following the story of “a young newlywed couple struggles to survive against a supernatural entity,” the movie features Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Merritt Wever, and Samuel L. Jackson in the ensemble cast.

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