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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Fantan Mojah's final days revealed after sudden death at 49

The late singer's cause of death revealed ahead of his milestone birthday

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Fantan Mojahs final days revealed after sudden death at 49
Fantan Mojah's final days revealed after sudden death at 49 

Infamous Jamaican singer Fantan Mojah has passed away at the age of 49. 

On Tuesday, July 14th, the Most High Jah crooner breathed his last after his prolonged battle with the chronic disease.

The Caribbean National Weekly reported that Mojah died at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston after suffering complications related to his heart. 

Just a few days before celebrating his 50th birthday, Rastafarian entertainer, whose given name was Owen Lennox Moncrieffe, left his fans to mourn. 

Cause of death revealed 

A close associate of the singer told Observer Online that Fantan Mojah's health had deteriorated rapidly in the days leading up to his death.

Where Fantan Mojah was due to perform? 

The deceased singer was also due to perform at Germany's Reggae Jam Festival, which was already confirmed by the organisers. 

As the news of his death broke on social media, Mojah's fans have been speculating on his sudden passing.

Multiple media reports claimed that in July 2024, the musician was rushed to the hospital in Martinique after suffering severe chest tightness and breathing difficulties.

At the time, he was also on his headline-grabbing musical tour.

His last days were spent in the hospital, where doctors discovered his heart was functioning at only 15% capacity, a finding that alarmed everyone close to the musician.

Despite his severe health struggles, Mojah managed to defeat his heart disease; he showed positive symptoms later, but his heart stopped completely yesterday.

Fantan Mojah's family has yet to announce further details of his mass funeral.

Early life of Fantan Mojah 

The late musician's real name was Owen Lennox Moncrieffe, and he grew up in White Hill, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, where he was born on August 5th, 1976.

It is also pertinent to note that Fantan Mojah rose to fame with his breakthrough hit single, Hungry, which he released in the early 2000s. 

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