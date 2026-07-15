Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra reveal first-ever DM behind their fairytale romance 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra unveiled how their headline-making love story began in a surprise move.
During a recent episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, Nick opened up about the beginning of his romance with the Heads of State actress, as he shared the first-ever X DM he sent to his future wife.
The head-over-heels couple, who share a daughter together, were joined by Joe and Kevin Jonas on the episode as the family looked back at how Nick and Priyanka's love story began with a friendly message on X.
How Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's romance begin?
Nick and Priyanka's first chat took place about one and a half years before the pair began dating in May 2018.
The singer explained that he reached out after his brother Kevin asked if he had watched Priyanka's show Quantico.
While the 33-year-old had not seen the series yet, he had noticed her face on a large billboard, which led him to send the first message in 2016.
Nick Jonas' first message to Priyanka Chopra revealed
Joe and Kevin gave a lively reading of the old conversation while Nick and Priyanka listened, smiled, and held hands.
The singer's opening note suggested they should meet because several people had recommended it, to which Priyanka replied by mentioning a mutual friend and suggested moving the chat to text for more privacy.
"Hello, I have heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?" Nick wrote in the DM.
To which Priyanka replied, "Hey… Graham's told me so much about you…. Let's text, more private. My team can access this."
Priyanka confessed that she instructed him to text him on her personal number since she did not want anyone from her management to see their conversation.
Following that, to make sure Priyanka was not cat-fishing him with an authorised number, he asked for a selfie, which the actress happily complied with.
About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra' romance
For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in a multi-day event at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from December 1 to 2, 2018.
In January 2022, they welcomed their Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to make her highly awaited Indian cinema comeback with Varanasi. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is set to be released on April 7, 2027.