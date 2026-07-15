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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Katie Holmes' mystery date sparks online buzz as fans wonder about Joshua Jackson

The 'Batman Begins' starlet was previously linked with her 'Happy Hours' co-star, Joshua Jackson

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Katie Holmes mystery date sparks online buzz as fans wonder about Joshua Jackson
Katie Holmes' mystery date sparks online buzz as fans wonder about Joshua Jackson 

Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Katie Holmes, has seemingly ditched her Dawson's Creek co-star, Joshua Jackson!  

The Batman Begins actress has fueled a new romance with a mystery man after her latest sighting, leaving fans curious about her equation with the Fringe star.

On Tuesday, July 15, Page Six reported that Katie was spotted enjoying quality time with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky while holding hands over the weekend.

In addition to their casual date, the two also raised fans' eyebrows after the actress made a quiet appearance with the artist to attend a special screening of Olivia Wilde's movie The Invite, hosted by The Cinema Society at the East Hampton Regal UA.

Inside Katie Holmes' new relationship 

Speaking about their movie night, insiders revealed that the new couple of the entertainment industry is "going strong."

"He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing; they seemed very easy together, and there was a smile on her face all night. They sat together during the movie," the tipster told People.

The source additionally mentioned that, "She had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute." 

Secret movie night 

Katie, 47, and Jason, 39, also spent the romantic night chatting with their close allies at the after-party. 

The Maid Money actress' new photos with her mystery man have sparked curiosity, as several asked where Joshua Jackson is, with whom she has been linked over the previous weeks.

One sarcastically mocked the actress for allegedly ditching her Dawson’s Creek co-actor, "Sooooo you're saying there’s every chance Joshua Jackson WILL in fact show up at my door tonight!?"

"NO!!!! She should be with Joshua," a second said.

Another screamed, "OMG!!! They held hands???"

Katie Holmes' previous relationships 

For those unaware, Katie Holmes – who parted ways with multiple Oscar-winning actor Tom Cruise in June 2012- was previously romantically linked with Joshua Jackson after their surprise onscreen reunion as co-leads in the iconic film, Happy Hours.  

Katie Holmes no longer dating Joshua Jackson

Nearly 23 years after Dawson's Creek's release, the two appeared together for the dramedy, which the actress herself co-wrote.  

Despite showcasing the close bond at various events, neither Katie nor Joshua has confirmed their relationship.

So far, the representatives for the American actress have not responded to her new romance with the artist. 

Who is Katie Holmes' new partner? 

It is pertinent to note that Katie Holmes's new partner is an American contemporary artist and painter based in Brooklyn, New York.

He is best known for his Elder Kinder series, which explores themes of ageing and memory by depicting his grandparents in whimsical, youthful costumes. 

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