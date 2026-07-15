Timothée Chalamet leaves Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 'speechless' during surprise encounter 

Sports-enthusiastic actor, Timothée Chalamet, has left Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Anna Kate Sundvold, awestruck.
The Oscar-nominated actor – who is gearing up to sizzle the big screen with his upcoming film Dune 3 has taken his father, Marc Chalamet, to witness the nail-biting 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, July 15th.
Timothée witnessed the historical triumph of Spain vs France in the semi-finals before the much-awaited final, which is scheduled to take place next week.
However, the Interstellar star has also grabbed the attention of his fans after his viral fanboy moment with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
The official Instagram account of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders shared a video showing the overexcited actor meeting the Cheerleaders backstage at AT&T Stadium.
Upon his meeting with the NFL cheerleading and dance squad, the Marty Supreme star – who is currently dating the multi-hyphenate, Kylie Jenner- revealed his secret obsession with the cheerleading squad.
Timothée Chalamet leaves Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader 'speechless'
Timothée said, “Nice to meet you guys!” and admitted he was “starstruck” as he hugged cheerleader Anna Kate Sundvould.
The lead dancer of the squad also turned to her Instagram account to leave a comment to express her feelings after meeting the American-French actor, who was attending the match to support France’s team.
"I’m speechless," Anna commented.
Apart from Timothée Chalamet, the retired English footballer, David Beckham, and his family also attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final.
Victoria Beckham and her two sons, Cruz and Romeo, also shared pictures with the popular actor from the anticipated football match.
Timothée Chalamet's passion for sports
Timothée Chalamet is a massive sports fanatic with deep, lifelong obsessions; he also spotted making appearances at the New York Knicks’ basketball games during the recent NBA season.
At the time, he was cheering the team on to victory in the 2026 NBA Finals last month alongside his girlfriend.