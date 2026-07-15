Kim Soo-hyun returns to Instagram more than a year after Kim Sae-ron controversy

Kim Soo-hyun is back to the spotlight more than a year after a devastating controversy.
On Wednesday, July 15, the Moon Embracing the Sun actor updated his Instagram account for the first time in 16 months, returning to the public eye after the fallout from Kim Sae-ron controversy.
In a series of his official Instagram Stories, the South Korean actor re-posted photos from his new advertising campaign with Philippine retail chain Bench.
Bench’s founder Ben Chan took to his official social media handle to announce that the 38-year-old actor has reunited with the brand and shared behind-the-scenes photos from their latest commercial shoot, welcoming Soo-hyun back with the message, “Reunited with your @benchtm family.”
One of the snaps also showed the Queen of Tears star smiling in front of a large red heart-shaped balloon alongside two smaller balloons displaying his initials “S” and “H.”
Chan captioned another post featuring Soo-hyun modeling a variety of Bench outfits, writing, “Always in out [heart emoji].”
"Kim Soo-hyun is back as the face of Bench, marking a welcome return to one of his most recognizable brand partnerships," wrote Miguel Pastor, creative director for Bench parent company Suyen Corporation, alongside a short clip of the actor.
He added, "The acclaimed Korean actor recently filmed a new campaign for Bench, signaling the start of a new chapter in his public career."
Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron controversy
Kim Soo-hyun’s return to Instagram comes 16 months after he stepped away from the public eye in March 2025 after becoming embroiled in a devastating scandal involving the late South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron.
After the Bloodhounds actress died by suicide on February 16, 2025, her family alleged that she was in a relationship with the It’s Okay To Not Be Okay star while she was a minor, sparking nationwide outrage against Soo-hyun.
However, the actor denied the allegations, saying that the relationship began after she had reached legal adulthood.
The conflicting claims sparked intense public debate, legal disputes, and widespread media attention following which Soo-hyun held an emotional press conference, denying the claims and apologizing for the public concern.
He also announced legal action against those spreading what he said was false information.
The scandal led to intense public backlash, loss of brand endorsements, and uncertainty surrounding some of his entertainment projects.