Anne Hathaway sparkles in bejeweled gown at ‘The Odyssey’ NYC premiere: See

Anne Hathaway is glowing!
At the New York City premiere of her upcoming movie The Odyssey on Tuesday, July 14, the 43-year-old American actress sparkled in a bejeweled gown, stealing the spotlight on the red carpet.
Posing for the cameras, the gorgeous actress looked stunning in an ethereal crystal-embellished Prada gown featuring halterneck top and flowing white pleated skirt that highlighted her baby bump.
Hathaway, who portrays Odysseus’s wife Penelope in the Christopher Nolan-directed film, is expecting her third baby.
Elevating her look, the actress styled her hair in an elegant updo and wore crystal-embellished earrings, while her face glowed with pink blush, matching lips, and a smoky eye makeup.
Anne Hathaway was joined by Zendaya, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’o and more as the cast gathered for the latest premiere.
Anne Hathaway third pregnancy
On June 19, 2026, Anne Hathaway delighted fans by announcing her third pregnancy in a joyful Instagram video.
During an interview with Seth Meyers on the Tuesday, July 14 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress revealed that she was “shocked” to learn about the news, despite trying for a baby.
“Yeah, it’s amazing, I mean we … knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked,” said Hathaway, adding, “We knew … but no, we were just so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer beater.”
The Devil Wears Prada actress has been married to Adam Shulman since 2012 and shares two sons, 10-year-old Jonathan and six-year-old Jack, with him.
The Odyssey plot
The Odyssey is a 2026 epic fantasy action film that centers on, “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way,” as per IMDb.
The Odyssey cast
The ensemble cast of The Odyssey includes Zendaya, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattison, Elliot Page, and Jon Bernthal.
The Odyssey release date
The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, 2026.