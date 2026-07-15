Travis Scott's Miami Beach arrest takes new legal turn: Here's what happened 

Travis Scott is facing new legal charges years after his controversial arrest at Miami Beach.
On Wednesday, July 15th, Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend is now being sued by the boat captain Adrian Frometa and charter managers John Steve Holguin and Mirnesa Hasanovic over his alleged behaviour in a public place when he last visited it back in 2024.
Two years ago, Reuters reported that Scott rented the 105-foot yacht Carpe Diem to cruise around Miami's coast with three female guests on 19 June 2024.
The sole member of the crew on board claims the father of two became intoxicated and aggressive as the evening wore on.
Shocking details of Travis Scott's lawsuit
According to the court documents, the crew members mentioned in the lawsuit that without any prior warning, the rapper pushed Frometa from behind and then struck him with a closed fist to his neck and upper chest.
"Scott repeatedly threatened Frometa, including by stating that Frometa was ‘dead’ and that Scott was ‘going to kill’ him," the yacht’s staff alleged in the lawsuit.
Frometa called in Hasanovic and Holguin for backup, and a further scuffle ensued, during which Holguin says he was knocked to the ground.
Hasanovic and Holguin barricaded themselves inside the boat while Scott “screamed they were dead," and attempted to force open a glass door while the yachties held it shut from the inside.
After the arrest, police were called regarding a disturbance on a chartered yacht, where Scott allegedly yelled obscenities at the crew, left the dock, but returned a short time later.
Consequences of Travis Scott's lawsuit
However, the Type Shit hitmaker was released after posting a $650 bond; at the time, he was romantically involved with Kylie Jenner, who is now dating Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet.
So far, the infamous rap star has not acknowledged the fresh charges made by the yacht staff.
Travis Scott's career highlights
For those unfamiliar, Travis Scott is set to appear on the big screen alongside Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson, for their upcoming film, The Odyssey, slated to be released in theatres on July 17th, 2026.
The 5% TINT singer also shares his two kids, Stormy Webster, eight, and Aire Webster, four, with his former partner, Kylie Jenner.