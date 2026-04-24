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Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit

The ‘Red Table Talk’ star secures major victory in legal case against Will Smith’s ex-friend Bilaal Salaam

Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit

Jada Pinkett Smith is making the most of her partial legal win.

On Friday, April 24, TMZ reported that the 54-year-old American actress and businesswoman secured a big win in her lawsuit against her husband, Will Smith’s, former friend, Bilaal Salaam.

Salaam sued the Red Table Talk star back in 2024 in a $3 million lawsuit for causing him emotional distress after he helped Will Smith in controlling the damage caused after the actor’s viral 2022 Oscars incident when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making fun of his wife.

The musician alleged that when Jada and Will learned that he was planning to write an explosive memoir which would include previously undisclosed information, the actress and “seven members of her entourage” threatened him, causing him severe emotional distress.

Salaam also claimed that this led him to gain excessive weight, losing a romantic relationship, and forced him to leave the country.

Now, during the latest hearing, the judge dismissed Bilaal Salaam’s emotional distress claims.

Following the major win, Jada Pinkett Smith asked the court to order Salaam to pay around $49,000 in legal fees she spent to defend herself.

It is pertinent to mention that while parts of the lawsuit have been thrown out, the case remains ongoing.

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