Helena Bonham Carter quits 'The White Lotus' S4 as role recast in major shake-up  

Helena Bonham Carter's role was abruptly stripped during the filming of The White Lotus season four.
On Thursday, April 24, HBO released a statement confirming the popular actress’s departure from the cast in a major shake-up.
"With filming just underway on season four of ‘The White Lotus,’ it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set," the television channel announced.
The statement continued, "The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be re-cast in the coming weeks. HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon."
However, the additional details about the new auditions for Helena’s role have not been disclosed.
Apart from Helena, the complete cast of the upcoming season was announced earlier this year, which includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.
The White Lotus' new series takes place in France, including Paris and multiple locations along the French Riviera.
Notably, the forthcoming season is expected to be released in early to mid-2027 on HBO and HBO Max.
The White Lotus has been premiering on HBO since July 11, 2021, and the last season premiered on February 16, 2025.