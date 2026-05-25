Nicolas Cage finally breaks silence on Christopher Nolan snub

Nicolas Cage recently explained why Christopher Nolan ignores his calls.
It was revealed during his interview with The New York Times when Cage made a confession about certain high-profile filmmakers who take the actors’ role rejection personally.
The 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor said of the Interstellar filmmaker that he ceased returning the Longlegs actor's calls after he declined an offer to appear in the director’s 2002 movie, Insomnia.
“Most of them, they get their feelings hurt and don't call you back,” said the 62-year-old actor, adding, “It's happened a million times to me.”
According to Cage, Nolan don't call him back after he's spurned him.
Apart from the The Odyssey filmmaker, the The Carpenter's Son actor also named Paul Thomas Anderson.
While talking about Anderson, Cage revealed that he had been in talks to work with the One Battle After Another director on a very early movie' in his career.
"He'd shown me a short film with [late actor] Philip Baker Hall - who was in Hard Eight," Cage said of Anderson, adding, "And we were going to do something and it didn't work out."
On professional front, Nicolas Cage will soon star in Spider-Noir, a highly anticipated live-action superhero series, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on May 27, 2026.