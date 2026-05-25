News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Nicolas Cage finally breaks silence on Christopher Nolan snub

The real reason why Nolan has blacklisted Cage revealed

Nicolas Cage finally breaks silence on Christopher Nolan snub
Nicolas Cage finally breaks silence on Christopher Nolan snub

Nicolas Cage recently explained why Christopher Nolan ignores his calls.

It was revealed during his interview with The New York Times when Cage made a confession about certain high-profile filmmakers who take the actors’ role rejection personally.

The 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor said of the Interstellar filmmaker that he ceased returning the Longlegs actor's calls after he declined an offer to appear in the director’s 2002 movie, Insomnia.

“Most of them, they get their feelings hurt and don't call you back,” said the 62-year-old actor, adding, “It's happened a million times to me.”

According to Cage, Nolan don't call him back after he's spurned him.

Apart from the The Odyssey filmmaker, the The Carpenter's Son actor also named Paul Thomas Anderson.

While talking about Anderson, Cage revealed that he had been in talks to work with the One Battle After Another director on a very early movie' in his career.

"He'd shown me a short film with [late actor] Philip Baker Hall - who was in Hard Eight," Cage said of Anderson, adding, "And we were going to do something and it didn't work out."

On professional front, Nicolas Cage will soon star in Spider-Noir, a highly anticipated live-action superhero series, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on May 27, 2026.



'Tracker' 3 finale: Justin Hartley teases next one as biggest season ever
'Tracker' 3 finale: Justin Hartley teases next one as biggest season ever
Rory Culkin, Kate Arizmendi introduce newborn with surprising name reveal
Rory Culkin, Kate Arizmendi introduce newborn with surprising name reveal
Alan Jackson’s farewell concert to get special broadcasting
Alan Jackson’s farewell concert to get special broadcasting
'Euphoria' drops bombshell twist as major character meets shocking fate
'Euphoria' drops bombshell twist as major character meets shocking fate
Katy Perry commends Air Canada staff for handling onboard medical crisis
Katy Perry commends Air Canada staff for handling onboard medical crisis
Nicola Roberts announces birth of first child with Mitch Hahn: 'Perfect little baby'
Nicola Roberts announces birth of first child with Mitch Hahn: 'Perfect little baby'
Selena Gomez enjoys solo London getaway after Benny Blanco reacts to her daring role
Selena Gomez enjoys solo London getaway after Benny Blanco reacts to her daring role
Charlie Hunnam opens up about Ed Gein transformation in Emmy Roundtable appearance
Charlie Hunnam opens up about Ed Gein transformation in Emmy Roundtable appearance
Margot Robbie's bold 'Wuthering Heights' scene cut by Emerald Fennell: Here's why
Margot Robbie's bold 'Wuthering Heights' scene cut by Emerald Fennell: Here's why
Hannah Murray recalls being trapped in wellness cult
Hannah Murray recalls being trapped in wellness cult
Caleb Shomo comes out as gay, confirms split from wife
Caleb Shomo comes out as gay, confirms split from wife
Oasis legend Noel Gallagher enjoys cozy date with Nina Johnson in West London
Oasis legend Noel Gallagher enjoys cozy date with Nina Johnson in West London

Popular News

Secret Service shoots, kills gunman at White House checkpoint

Secret Service shoots, kills gunman at White House checkpoint
20 minutes ago
Memorial Day 2026: Honoring America’s fallen heroes

Memorial Day 2026: Honoring America’s fallen heroes
an hour ago
Iran’s Supreme Leader hiding in secret location, U.S. intelligence reports

Iran’s Supreme Leader hiding in secret location, U.S. intelligence reports
2 hours ago