Bravo launches investigation for leaked 'Summer House' reunion footage

Bravo has launched a formal investigation following an unexpected incident, when an unauthorised clip from the Summer House season 10 reunion was leaked just one day after filming.
In a statement to E! News, Bravo’s spokesperson stated, “This represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew and the integrity of the production process. We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation.”
“We will take appropriate action based on our findings,” the spokesperson added.
This act of data breach was also condemned by Host Andy Cohen revealing that the reunion was among the most intense in the show’s history.
Andy further called the incident “disgusting and illegal” adding, “It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time.”
Maximum issues stems from a controversial relationship twist involving Amanda Batula and West Wilson.
Their romance left everyone in extreme shock, especially given Amanda’s divorce from husband Kyle Cooke and Wilson’s past relationship with her close friend Ciara Miller.
Bravo officially confirmed that appropriate action will be taken following the probe. Despite the leak, viewers are urged to wait for the release of the official broadcast.
With mounting fan interest the reunion is transitioning one of the most buzzworthy moments in the show’s history.